PUTRAJAYA: The Digital Ministry is working closely with the Human Resources Ministry to study the impact of technology on jobs and to identify the jobs of the near future.

Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo said the recently-launched National ArtificiaI Intelligence Office (NAIO) will play a role in studying the impact of technology on jobs, and provide recommendations to ensure Malaysians remain in the workforce.

“I understand some people are concerned about the use of technology, and how it will impact jobs. I would like to stress that the aspect of jobs is extremely important to the MADANI Government.

“We want to ensure that while we use technology to elevate our businesses and economy, we have to ensure that people have jobs,“ he said in a statement today.

Gobind said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim last month instructed his ministry to look at jobs that would be impacted by AI.

“NAIO will, among others, look into this and make recommendations. I want to assure everyone that while the government values technology, we will give our fullest attention to the evolving job landscape to ensure people remain in the workforce.

“If there are certain sectors that are impacted by digital technology, then we already have a solution for the workers in those areas,” he added.

He said TalentCorp’s ‘Impact Study of Artificial Intelligence, Digital, and Green Economy on the Malaysian Workforce’, which was made public in Nov 2024, showed the types of technology that will grow rapidly over the next five years, and how such technology will impact jobs and the sectors.

“We need to know which sectors will be impacted, and which need to be strengthened. For the workers who would be affected, we have to make the necessary preparations to ensure they have the right skills. We will help upskill and reskill them so that they can continue being in the workforce.

“With their new skills, they can also venture into other sectors. Technology can also create new job opportunities,” said Gobind.

NAIO, launched on Dec 12 last year, serves as the central authority to champion Malaysia’s AI agenda. It also aims to position Malaysia as a regional leader in AI technology and applications.