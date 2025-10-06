JOHOR BAHRU: The Ministry of Digital has outlined three key initiatives aimed at strengthening Malaysia’s artificial intelligence (AI) ecosystem, in a move to position the country as a regional hub for AI innovation by 2030.

Deputy Digital Minister Datuk Wilson Ugak Kumbong, said these initiatives include the National Artificial Intelligence (AI) Roadmap (2016–2030), AI Code of Ethics, and the establishment of a dedicated AI Centre of Excellence.

Speaking at the Artificial Intelligence and Robotics Festival 2025 (AirFest 2025) at Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM), Ugak said the AI Roadmap, originally developed under the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation, serves as a strategic framework to guide AI adoption and innovation in key economic sectors.

“This roadmap outlines comprehensive policies and strategies to drive economic growth and strengthen national competitiveness. Our goal is to position Malaysia as a leading AI hub in Southeast Asia by 2030,” he said.

He said that the AI Code of Ethics will serve as a critical guide to ensure responsible and ethical use of AI technologies, especially in sectors such as healthcare, transportation, agriculture, education, public services and SMEs.

Meanwhile, he also said that the third initiative, AI Centre of Excellence, aims to accelerate AI integration nationwide. The centre will focus on refining implementation strategies to maximise the impact of AI on both the economy and society.

This festival brings together researchers, industry leaders, and policymakers to explore AI’s transformative potential through forums, exhibitions, competitions and training sessions.