KUALA LUMPUR: A consultancy firm director pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to 10 charges of failing to report being offered bribes amounting to RM100,000 to help expedite claims under the Penjana Programme, three years ago.

Muhammad Ispandi Othman, 54, was charged with 10 counts of being offered bribes amounting to a total of RM100,000 in cash from a company director through an intermediary to assist in expediting the Penjana Programme claims made by a company to the Social Security Organisation (Perkeso).

However, the accused allegedly failed to report the offence to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

The offences were allegedly committed at several locations including Jalan Yap Ah Shak, Taman Bukit Maluri, and Bandar Manjalara between Feb 25, 2021 and July 20, 2022.

The charges were framed under Section 25(1) of the MACC Act 2009 and are punishable under Section 25(2) of the same Act, which provides for a fine of up to RM100,000 or a maximum jail term of 10 years, or both, upon conviction.

Earlier, Deputy Public Prosecutor Selvam T. Armugom proposed bail at RM50,000 for all charges, while defence counsel Nor Azam Rashid Zainol Rashid, representing the accused, appealed for a lower bail amount.

Judge Rosli Ahmad allowed the accused to be released on RM50,000 bail in one surety for all charges, with additional conditions that his passport be surrendered to the court and that he must not interfere with prosecution witnesses.

The court fixed July 4 for mention of the case.