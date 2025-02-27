Disabled 19-year-old pleads guilty to assaulting child at mosque

PETALING JAYA: A 19-year-old with learning disabilities pleaded guilty at the Ampang Sessions Court today to sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl at a mosque in Batang Kali, Hulu Selangor, on Feb 21.

According to New Straits Times, Muhamad Adam Haiqal Abdullah made the plea after the charge was read out to him before Judge Norshila Kamarudin.

Muhamad Adam was charged with committing the act on the girl at about 6.20am at Masjid Sungai Masin in Kampung Sungai Masin, Batang Kali.

The offence under Section 14(a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act carries a maximum 20-year jail term and whipping.

Deputy public prosecutor Nurfadzlin Mahmad Zulhasnan requested the court to set a date for the submission of a social report.

She said that while the report was pending and if the court wished to offer bail, he suggested it to be set at RM15,000.

She added the man must report to the police station and be barred from harassing the victim and prosecution witness.

“This is because the location of the offence is near the residential area where the victim lives and this is to prevent the recurrence of the incident,“ she was quoted as saying.

The court then set March 27 for sentencing.

The man who posses an OKU Learning Disability Card said he does not have a bailor.

A video from closed-circuit television went viral, showing a man wearing a white skullcap sneaking into the women’s prayer area.

He approached a child from behind while she was prostrating and hugged her before carrying her away without being noticed by the other worshippers.

The man was also seen struggling as he attempted to assault the victim.

He fled after the victim resisted.

The man was arrested at his home, about one kilometre from the mosque, at 10 am yesterday.

