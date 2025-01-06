‘Discipline should educate, not humiliate’

PETALING JAYA: Discipline must be balanced with love, empathy and kindness when shaping children into responsible adults who uphold good character and integrity, say education experts. They say the approach to discipline has evolved in which constructive guidance is preferred over harsh punishment.

National Union of the Teaching Profession (NUTP) secretary-general Fouzi Singon explained that discipline aims to form good character and values, especially in terms of obeying the rules set by the school, while helping pupils develop positive behaviour and mutual respect.

He warned that the concept of anger compared with firmness must be distinguished because firmness means educating as opposed to anger which shows a negative aura and can lead to loss of control.

Echoing the view, Persatuan Tadika Malaysia chairman Eveleen Ling stressed the importance of discipline from early childhood.

She said discipline at home and in the classroom is essential to shaping well-rounded, rational and responsible adults who embody resilience and integrity throughout their lives.

“Scolding is never effective as it is a short-term control of misbehaviour. It makes the child feel resentful and belittled. It doesn’t teach them what went wrong and why,” she said.

She pointed out that discipline should be carried out with love instead of satisfying the adult ego and pride.

Ling added that the best way is to bring up the rule that was broken, making sure the pupil knows what the consequences are, reasoning with them and ensuring they understand what is right and wrong.

Meanwhile, Fouzi added that teachers need counselling to better control their emotions and adapt to today’s sociocultural changes.

He said understanding a pupil’s background is important as this would reveal how he is being treated at home.

Ling agreed, adding that counselling and bonding with parents are necessary.

“The home and school must ‘speak the same language’.”

Fouzi also urged teachers to conduct themselves properly and know the rules and ethics of the teaching profession.

“They must understand and be aware of the current rules in force so that they are protected from committing misconduct that could lead to legal issues or violate the professional norms expected of a teacher.”

He also commented that social media has become a platform that pressures society to comment and push authorities to act in ways deemed acceptable.

Fouzi said stakeholders should not overreact to the point that the innocent may end up punished due to social media sentiments.

Addressing the adage “spare the rod and spoil the child”, Fouzi said it is not only difficult to implement in schools but also in homes, as parents are exposed to consequences if they resort to excessive physical actions.

Ling interpreted the rod as discipline and not a cane.

“In this sense, we definitely won’t spare the rod.”

She added that there is no one-size-fits-all rule as no two children are alike.

“Do not shame the child. Teachers should not use abusive or accusatory words when disciplining pupils. Always discipline the pupil away from peers and other adults.

“Have eye contact when speaking to the child. Use kind words and love to win him or her over. Help them to realise and analyse their mistakes.”

She also stressed on positive reinforcement and advised teachers to show pride when their pupils do well.