KUALA NERUS: Malaysia’s tourism industry players have been urged to diversify their travel packages in a bid to position the country as a standalone or mono destination for international travellers.

Tourism Malaysia director-general Datuk Manoharan Periasamy said this recommendation emerged as a key insight gathered during the recent Visit Malaysia 2026 (VM2026) promotional campaign in Hanoi, Vietnam.

He said that currently, most tourism packages offered by operators combine Malaysia, Singapore, and Thailand as a trio of destinations, with tourists typically arriving in Kuala Lumpur (KL) before proceeding directly to Singapore. Within Malaysia, their travel often spans from Johor to Perlis.

“We want tourists to explore beyond just KL and travel to destinations like Terengganu and Kelantan, for instance. Our aim is to establish Malaysia as a mono destination, encouraging longer stays to significantly boost the country’s revenue. It’s not about attracting millions of tourists who stay only for a couple of nights,” he said in a press conference after an engagement session with Terengganu tourism industry players today.

To achieve this, he explained that Tourism Malaysia is actively promoting experiential tourism, such as the unique seasonal squid jigging experience in Terengganu, an exclusive activity that can only be found in Malaysia.

“Much like Mastercard’s tagline, ‘priceless,‘ the squid jigging experience in Malaysia is unique. It’s something you can only experience here, not in China or Thailand. It’s a moment that cannot be replicated, and that’s exactly what we aim to promote,” he said.

“If you visit Terengganu, don’t just buy squid from the market - hop on a boat and catch squid right in the middle of the sea. That’s the kind of experience people will remember and share. Once the season ends, they will eagerly await the next one, and that’s when we can offer special packages,” he said.

He also encouraged local entrepreneurs to move beyond basic packages, like trips to Genting Highlands from Kuala Lumpur, and explore the vast opportunities for developing unique offerings such as extreme activities in Gopeng, experiencing the Blue Oceans in Kuala Kangsar, or enjoying the Sky Mirror in Kuala Selangor.

He noted that neighbouring countries like Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Brunei, and the Philippines are key markets in helping Malaysia reach its target of 45 million tourists this year. The close proximity of these countries and the ease of planning short-term trips make them ideal sources for tourist inflow.

“Next are medium-haul markets like China, India, and the Middle East. Long-haul markets, such as Europe and the United States, take more time because tourists from these regions typically plan their holidays three to four months in advance.

“So, we aim to tap nearby regional markets, what we refer to as ‘low-hanging fruits,‘” he said, adding that Tourism Malaysia is committed to promoting seasonal experiences, such as squid jigging in Terengganu, with a focus on countries that can offer quick returns, particularly ASEAN nations.

He added that Tourism Malaysia will collaborate with the state government to enhance Terengganu’s tourism sector, including initiatives to attract direct international flights, similar to those to Sabah, Johor, and Penang, which already benefit from a steady influx of global tourists.