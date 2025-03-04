Do not apply toothpaste, cream or lotion on burns - Doctor

KUALA LUMPUR: Self-treatment for burns sustained in a fire by applying creams, lotions, or toothpaste to the affected area is not advisable as it can lead to complications or delayed healing.

The head of the Emergency Department at Columbia Asia Hospital, Setapak, Dr. D. Suhash, said such substances are not safe for the treatment of burns.

“I strongly advise against self-treatment without proper knowledge. Applying such substances to a burn can make wound cleaning more difficult and increase the risk of infection,“ he said on Bernama Radio when discussing the topic “The Importance of Basic Emergency Aid”.

He recommended that the individuals concerned wash or run tap water at room temperature on the affected part for 15 to 30 minutes to help dissipate the heat.

For first- and second-degree burns, he advised wrapping the affected area in a clean, damp cloth before seeking medical attention at the nearest healthcare facility.