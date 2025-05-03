KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has urged the public not to jump to conclusions about Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s alleged involvement in a corruption case.

He said the former prime minister had not been found guilty and that the matter should be left to the relevant authorities to conduct a thorough investigation.

“The principle is to investigate without bias towards any individual...I will not obstruct any action, and secondly, do not pass judgment before the process is conducted transparently and fairly,” he told reporters after attending a breaking of fast event at Parliament here today.

Previously, Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki was reported as saying that Ismail Sabri was a suspect in an investigation into corruption and money laundering following the discovery of approximately RM170 million in cash at a ‘safehouse’ during a raid by the agency.

The investigation is focused on the expenditure and procurement of funds for promotional and publicity purposes during his tenure as the head of the government.

So far, the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has recorded statements from 31 individuals and frozen 13 bank accounts containing about RM2 million.

Previously, the MACC seized around RM170 million in cash in various foreign currencies, including Baht, Riyal, Pound Sterling, Won, Euro, Swiss Franc, and Yuan, as well as 16 kg of pure gold bars estimated to be worth nearly RM7 million.

Meanwhile, Anwar, who is also the Finance Minister, took time to break fast with nearly 1,000 members of the Parliament fraternity at the Parliament Building’s Banquet Hall.

Also present at the event were deputy prime ministers Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

Anwar, who arrived at around 7.15 pm, was welcomed by Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul and Dewan Negara President Datuk Awang Bemee Awang Ali Basah.

Among those in attendance were Finance Minister II Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Mohd Na’im Mokhtar, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Dr Zaliha Mustafa, and Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh.

The event was also attended by several Members of Parliament from both the government and opposition blocs, members of the Dewan Negara, distinguished guests, and Parliament staff.

Before leaving the event at 8.30 pm, Anwar also performed the Maghrib prayer in congregation, led by National Mosque Grand Imam Ehsan Mohd Husni.