‘Do not make false MyKad report to avoid penalties’

PETALING JAYA: Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) director Datuk Seri Ramli Mohamed Yoosuf has warned the public against filing false reports “claiming their MyKad was stolen” to avoid incurring penalties from the National Registration Department (NRD).

Calling such action unethical and highly irresponsible, he said: “Such actions are criminal offences, and I warn the public to avoid doing this to escape penalties from the NRD.

“Those found guilty of filing false reports can be imprisoned for a maximum of six months or be fined a maximum of RM2,000,” he said.

In 2023, the NRD said it recorded some 8,000 cases of lost identity cards annually for the preceding five years.

According to the penalties set by the NRD, first-time applicants who wish to replace their lost or stolen MyKad will be charged RM100.

A second replacement will incur a penalty of RM300, while subsequent replacements will result in a penalty of RM1,000.

However, applicants who can produce a police report on their lost or stolen MyKad before applying at NRD counters will have their penalties waived.

On Nov 14, a 25-year-old salesman was arrested for lodging a false report over the loss of his identity card, claiming that he was robbed in Subang Jaya.

However, investigations found that no such incident occurred.

Ramli said boosting awareness about this issue could help prevent false reports from being filed, and that the public should be educated on the serious legal consequences of making false reports to discourage such actions.

“The issue lies in the fact that when individuals file reports, they often include claims of being mugged.

“I urge the public to consider the far-reaching consequences of filing false reports,” he said.

Lawyer Kokila Vaani Vadiveloo said under Section 182 of the Penal Code, filing a false police report is a criminal offence.

She said falsely claiming a robbery had occurred not only amounts to filing a false report but could also involve elements of fraud, especially when the intent is to mislead authorities for personal gain.

“Falsely claiming that you have lost your MyKad can be considered fraud under the law. Such actions undermine the integrity of law enforcement, and can lead to serious legal consequences.”

Kokila said beyond the immediate penalties for false reporting, those convicted may face long-term consequences, such as having a criminal record, which could impact future job prospects and financial dealings.

She added that law enforcement may have limited resources to conduct immediate and thorough investigations for every claim, especially in areas with high volumes of reports that can lead to delays in detecting fraudulent activities.

“Additionally, procedural gaps in logging and following up on reports create opportunities for individuals to fabricate stories without prompt detection.”

Kokila said public awareness of the legal risks of filing false claims is lacking, even though previous cases have been highlighted. These incidents often fail to reach a broad audience.

Many assume the risks are low and believe they would get away with their actions.

She said they failed to understand the seriousness of the matter as they could end up facing severe penalties for such offences.

