Doctors gather near PMO to protest display of medicine price rule

PETALING JAYA: A group of 300 doctors and private general practitioners have gathered near the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) to protest the new law which requires the display of medicine prices at private healthcare premises.

According to TheStar, the doctors started gathering at 9am today (May 6) and were holding placards that read “We will not be silenced”, “Healthcare workers are undervalued”, and “Unfair fees and policies keep current and future doctors away”.

The group had initially planned to march from the Health Ministry to the PMO, but it was reported that they decided to gather at Perdana Putra directly as some participants are elderly.

Organised by the Malaysian Medical Association’s (MMA) private general medical practitioners section, MMA has said that it is not against price transparency for medicines but its implementation under a non-health related law.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad and Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali announced that the mandatory price labelling would take effect on May 1.

In a joint statement, they said the move aims to ensure the public can make informed choices by knowing, comparing, and selecting the best prices when managing their medication expenses.

“It will be enforced under the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering (Price Marking for Medicines) Order 2025, pursuant to the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011 (Act 723),“ they said.

