DOE intensifies patrols and drone surveillance to combat haze in Malaysia

PUTRAJAYA: The Department of Environment (DOE) has ramped up efforts to tackle haze by deploying extensive ground patrols and drone surveillance. Since the start of the year, authorities have carried out 4,184 inspections on the ground and 645 aerial checks to detect open burning activities.

DOE director-general Datuk Wan Abdul Latiff Wan Jaffar stated that enforcement actions have been strict, with 58 notices issued, 27 court cases filed, and 59 compounds imposed on violators. “We are intensifying daily patrols in high-risk areas while closely monitoring Air Pollutant Index (API) levels,“ he said.

The National Open Burning Action Plan and National Haze Action Plan have been activated to coordinate government efforts in managing haze. Landowners are urged to monitor fire-prone zones such as landfills, forests, and plantations to prevent trespassing and illegal burning.

As of 3 pm today, API readings showed good air quality in five areas, moderate levels in 61, and unhealthy conditions in Kuching, Sarawak, and Johan Setia, Selangor. The haze in these regions is attributed to transboundary pollution rather than local fires.

API readings classify air quality from good (0-50) to hazardous (above 300). Authorities continue to urge public cooperation in preventing open burning to safeguard air quality. - Bernama