Dog in mall: Suspect dissatisfied with lack of service at goldsmith shop - Cops

SHAH ALAM: A man’s dissatisfaction with the lack of service at a goldsmith shop is alleged to have led him to bring his pet dog inside a shopping complex in Section 14 on Oct 17, according to police.

Shah Alam district police chief ACP Mohd Iqbal Ibrahim said in a statement that investigations into the 11.20 am incident that went viral on social media revealed that the 52-year-old suspect had left his dog tied outside the building and went to the goldsmith shop to purchase a piece of gold.

He said angered by the lack of service, the suspect allegedly shouted abusive words at the worker, causing a commotion which was broken up by the shopping complex security personnel.

“The man then attempted to bring his pet dog inside the building but was stopped,” he said.

According to Muhd Iqbal, witness reports from the incident are being processed under Section 290 of the Penal Code, Section 14 of the Minor Offences Act 1955, and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act, adding that the suspect lodged a report under Section 233 of the Penal Code.

Mohd Iqbal urged those with information on the incident to contact the investigating officer, Inspector Nor Sabryna Mohammad Taha, at 014-5130450 and assistant investigator officer Sergeant Rustam Eliah at 019-6148034 to assist in the investigation.