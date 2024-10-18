Don’t be misled by fake social media account of Pahang Royalty

KUANTAN: The public is urged not to be misled by fake social media accounts using the name of the Sultan of Pahang, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah.

The Pahang Sultanate, in a post on its official Facebook page today, stated that Pahang Palace has denied the existence of any personal social media accounts belonging to Al-Sultan Abdullah and that all official announcements, activities, or statements are shared through the Pahang Sultanate social media platforms.

It also stated that the Tengku Ampuan Pahang, Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah, only maintains active accounts on Instagram and TikTok under the name Tengku Ampuan Pahang, while the Tengku Mahkota of Pahang, Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah, only has one social media account, which is an Instagram account under the username “this.7.”

“The Pahang Palace denies the existence of any social media accounts created by irresponsible parties and urges the public not to be deceived by impersonators attempting to mislead them,“ read the Facebook post.