KUCHING: Teachers and students must not be made test subjects through frequent changes in the national education agenda and system, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

He said that although education ministers may change from time to time, the education sector should no longer be viewed within a five-year political cycle, but with a vision spanning the next 50 years.

“Don’t change the minister, the system, the curriculum every five years after an election. Teachers and students are not test subjects; the system must be consistent.

“Don’t sacrifice teachers just to create a personal legacy,” he told reporters after attending the national-level 54th Teachers’ Day celebration here today.

Also present was Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek.

Earlier, in his speech at the event, Ahmad Zahid outlined several key directions for rebuilding the education ecosystem, including reforming teachers’ workload so they can return to their core role.

“Teachers must also make smart use of artificial intelligence (AI) and automation to minimise (administrative) tasks and maximise time with students,” he said.

He added that digital transformation should be prioritised and expedited to ease teachers’ responsibilities.

“Digital proficiency must be accelerated. In this era, a technology-based culture of adaptation will ensure the sustainability of education. All teachers must be able to integrate technology, and students must become fluent and ethical digital users,” he said.