SERDANG: The 2024 Agricultural Census findings indicate potential in cultivating new crops such as kenaf, Napier grass and seaweed, according to the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM) chief statistician Datuk Seri Dr. Mohd Uzir Mahidin.

Mohd Uzir said the findings also show that kenaf recorded a planting area of 1,497.0 hectares (ha) with an output of 9,916.1 tonnes, while Napier grass recorded an area of 1,387.7 ha and an output of 35,687 tonnes.

“These industries possess a great potential in terms of value addition, exports, and the production of downstream products, where the supply chain needs to be strengthened to drive the growth of this segment,“ he said in a statement issued in conjunction with the launch of the 2024 Interim Agricultural Census report today.

He said the plantation industry such as coffee, coconut, and cocoa, has also shown a decline in terms of land area, productivity, and the number of active entrepreneurs. However, the industry still holds significant strategic value and can be revitalised through modern, planned and integrated approaches.

For example, local coffee varieties still attract international attention due to the global demand for high-quality coffee.

Cocoa, which previously was among the country’s main exports, now plays only a small role in the agricultural sector’s contribution to the economy.

“For the coconut industry, although it is no more considered competitive, its potential in producing value-added products cannot be overlooked. The recovery of this industry can be achieved through mechanisation and modernisation of farms to change the perception that coconuts are a traditional crop to a profitable one,“ he said.

Besides community crops, fruits and vegetables, the agricultural census also includes industrial crops, cash crops, and herbs classified under other agricultural activities.

For the capture fisheries sector, Mohd Uzir said it is one of the main sectors in Malaysia’s fisheries industry that contributes to domestic fish supply as well as exports abroad.

“Kedah and Penang are the main states for capture fisheries on the northwest coast, with high fish landing numbers, known for deep-sea fishing as well as landings of pelagic fish such as kembung (mackerel), selar (scad) and tongkol (skipjack),“ he said.

He said that overall, the census also showed that the total number of individual agricultural holdings consisted of 753,139 men (74.7 per cent), while 255,690 (25.3 per cent) were women.

As the next step, Mohd Uzir said a consultation session will be organised with various stakeholders to discuss the census findings

“This session will serve as a platform to discuss related agricultural issues, including food security, and it is hoped that all parties can fully utilise agricultural statistics in decision-making and contribute to the sustainable and competitive growth of the agricultural sector,” he added.