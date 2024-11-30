PASIR MAS: Downtown Kota Bharu is submerged in approximately two metres of water after Sungai Kelantan overflowed at Tambatan D’Raja.

Kelantan police chief Datuk Mohd Yusoff Mamat said the water level of the river, which started overflowing at midnight, is continuing to rise.

He announced that the police are prepared to evacuate affected individuals should the floods head toward the Temporary Relief Centres (PPS).

“The overflow occurred due to high tide in other areas, which converged with water from Sungai Kelantan,” he said during a special press conference at the Disaster Operations Control Centre at the Repek Police Station today.

“We observe the river conditions worsening day by day, which is affecting Kota Bharu and Tumpat,“ he said.

“Once again, I advise parents to always be vigilant and keep an eye on their children during the flood season,“ he emphasised, adding that the floods are not a water festival.

“There may be hidden holes, drains, or other hazards, which could make it difficult for us to search and rescue people,“ he explained.

Meanwhile, a Bernama survey this afternoon in downtown Kota Bharu found that most roads were submerged by the overflow from Sungai Kelantan, with water levels at the Tambatan D’Raja steadily rising.

Several major routes have also been affected and are temporarily impassable to vehicles.