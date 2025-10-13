Kuala Perlis ferry schedule changes due to shallow water at terminal

KUALA PERLIS: The ferry timetable for the Langkawi-Kuala Perlis-Langkawi route will be revised from October 17 due to shallow channels from silt buildup at the Kuala Perlis Passenger Ferry Terminal.

Konsortium Ferry Line Ventures Sdn Bhd operations manager Lt Commander (Rtd) Norhafiz Abdul Wahid said 18 ferry trips from Langkawi to Kuala Perlis on October 17 and 18, and from October 20 to 28, would experience revised departure times.

Sixteen trips from Kuala Perlis to Langkawi during the same dates would also be affected.

“Information about the new departure times will be communicated via email or SMS to passengers who purchased tickets online,“ he said in a statement.

Updates for counter ticket purchases will be posted on the Cuti Cuti Langkawi Facebook page.

Norhafiz said passengers who purchased tickets online could change their travel dates by contacting the Cuti Cuti Langkawi Customer Service Centre at 012-7327174.

Counter ticket holders could make changes directly at the terminal counter.

The minimum sea depth for operation had been increased from 1.0 metres to 1.2 metres to ensure ferry and passenger safety. – Bernama