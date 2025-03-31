PETALING JAYA: A man who allegedly punched and assaulted a female driver following an accident along Jalan Persiaran Senawang 4 in Seremban has been released on police bail.

According to Berita Harian, Seremban district police chief Hatta Che Din said the 35-year-old suspect, who was arrested yesterday, was freed after giving his statement.

Hatta said Bukit Aman will be handling the case as the suspect, a soldier, is a public servant.

The incident which went viral on Tik Tok, saw the man assaulting a woman, after she allegedly ran into a child who was crossing the road.

It is learnt the female driver was unable to avoid the suspect’s wife, 34, and 7-year-old daughter, who suddenly crossed the road.

Enraged following the accident, the suspect proceeded to rush to the car door before punching the 28-year-old driver while she was still in her car seat.

The assault reportedly left the woman with bruises on her right ribs and swelling on the back of her head.

The case is currently being investigated under Section 323 and Section 427 of the Penal Code, as well as Rule 10 of the Road Traffic Rules 1959.