PETALING JAYA: Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebrations in Penang turned sombre for over 4,000 residents in Penang following a four-hour unscheduled water cut on the island, today.

It is learnt that the disruption occurred around 10am as many were getting ready to prepare for festive open house as well as gatherings,

According to New Straits Times, state Agrotechnology and Food Security Committee chairman Fahmi Zainol said a complaint was lodged to the Penang Water Supply Corporation (PBAPP) on the faulty pipe in Kampung Jawa and Persiaran Bahagia on the island on Saturday.

“But they only came this morning, turned off the main pipe, leaving the people high and dry.

“This is simply insane. I pity the people affected,“ he told the English daily when contacted.

He claimed that a PBAPP notice was only issued at around 10am, after the main pipe had been turned off at approximately 9:20am today.

A clearly frustrated Fahmi took to his Facebook page to vent out his frustration over the issue.

“On Raya morning, the activity should be visiting and greeting each other, but this time it’s different.

“This morning, they (PBAPP) arrived to fix a broken water pipe.

“Has PBAPP lost their sense of responsibility? The issue was reported when the pipe broke on Saturday, yet only on Raya morning, they (decided) to come to fix it.

“Allahuakbar, what’s going on in PBAPP Penang’s mind? This is Raya morning, folks.

“It’s acceptable if the repairs are delayed, but they should be done at the right time. Have they lost their sense of responsibility?

“On Raya morning, people should be posting Raya pictures, but here I am posting about no water. PBAPP, this is nonsense,“ he said.

In response, PBAPP chief executive officer Datuk K. Pathmanathan reportedly said that repair works were eventually completed at 1.30pm and water supply has since resumed.