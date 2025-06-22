SAMARKAND: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof arrived today at the Samarkand High-Speed Train Station in Uzbekistan, ahead of his participation in the United Nations Public Service Forum 2025, scheduled for Monday.

Fadillah, who also serves as Minister of Energy Transition and Water Transformation, was received upon arrival by Uzbekistan’s Deputy Minister of Energy, Umid Mamadaminov, and Deputy Governor of the Samarkand Region, Rustam Kobilov.

He is scheduled to deliver a keynote address at the forum to share Malaysia’s experience in transforming its public service delivery system.

Hosted by the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs (UN DESA) and the Government of Uzbekistan, the forum will take place from June 23 to 25.

The forum emphasises the pressing need to accelerate progress in public administration and service delivery to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).