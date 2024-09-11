DPM Fadillah calls for tech education to counter online fraud

BETONG: The public needs to enhance their knowledge and skills as they transition to high-tech usage in their daily transactions, says Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

He said this was crucial to avoid being trapped or falling victim to online scams by fraudsters.

As such, he called on banking institutions to educate the public through grassroots leaders to help prevent significant financial losses.

“We have lost billions of ringgit due to scammers who are increasingly sophisticated in their methods to deceive the public.

“That’s why I especially hope BSN (Bank Simpanan Nasional) will educate the public with the necessary knowledge and skills to use technology safely,” he said when launching BSN’s Cashless Community Programme at the Kabong Hawker Centre near here, today.

Fadillah expressed support for any initiatives aimed at educating the community in this way.

Meanwhile, he said BSN’s Cashless Community Programme aimed to promote the use of digital payment systems among micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) to enhance financial inclusion in both urban and rural areas.

The programme offers digital payment facilities like QR Pay and Soundbox, designed for secure, fast, and efficient transactions.

More than 150 traders at the hawker centre benefit from the digital payment technology, attracting more customers and boosting business revenue.

Also present were BSN chairman Datuk Seri Dr Awang Adek Hussin and BSN chief executive Jay Khairil.

Awang Adek said the programme aligned with BSN’s vision to strengthen financial inclusion in Malaysia.

“We are committed to ensuring that MSMEs fully benefit from this digital technology and support local economic development,” he said.