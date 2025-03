KUCHING: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof will hold a Hari Raya Aidilfitri open house on Wednesday (April 2) at the CIDB Convention Centre in Petra Jaya.

Fadillah, who is also the Minister of Energy Transition and Water Transformation, said the event, from 10 am to 4 pm, is open to everyone to celebrate the Syawal together.

“Let us all celebrate Syawal together at the CIDB Convention Centre on April 2,” he posted on his Facebook account today.