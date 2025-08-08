DPM Zahid to attend Singapore National Day Parade 2025

PUTRAJAYA: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi will visit Singapore from August 9 to 10.

He will represent Malaysia at the Singapore National Day Parade 2025.

The Malaysian Foreign Ministry confirmed the visit in a statement on Friday.

The trip follows an official invitation from the Singaporean government.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also Rural and Regional Development Minister, will meet Singapore’s Prime Minister Lawrence Wong.

He will also hold discussions with Deputy PM Gan Kim Yong, Singapore’s Trade and Industry Minister.

The meetings aim to review bilateral cooperation and explore mutual interests.

The visit highlights the strong and enduring ties between Malaysia and Singapore.

Both nations share close relations as immediate neighbours and key ASEAN members.

This year marks 60 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

In 2024, Singapore was Malaysia’s second-largest global trading partner.

It was also Malaysia’s top trading partner within ASEAN.

Total trade between the two nations reached RM396.22 billion (US$86.69 billion) last year.

From January to March 2025, bilateral trade grew by 12.2 per cent to RM97.93 billion (US$22.00 billion).

The discussions are expected to further strengthen economic and diplomatic collaboration. - Bernama