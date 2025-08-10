Malaysia uses AI to boost Quran appreciation among youth

KUALA LUMPUR: The government is intensifying efforts to foster Quran appreciation among younger generations by integrating modern technology, including artificial intelligence (AI).

Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs), announced this during the closing ceremony of the 65th International Quran Recitation and Memorisation Assembly (MTHQA).

Mohd Na’im emphasised the importance of nurturing a MADANI generation deeply connected to the Quran.

He highlighted the role of religious agencies in advancing Quranic education.

Darul Quran, under the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (JAKIM), was recognised as a leading centre for professional tahfiz education.

The institution has produced thousands of skilled huffaz dedicated to serving the nation and the Muslim community.

The minister also introduced the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) initiative for tahfiz students.

This programme aims to equip huffaz with technical, entrepreneurial, and professional skills alongside Quran memorisation.

Mohd Na’im stated that the MTHQA, themed ‘Membangun Ummah MADANI’, reflects the government’s commitment to uplifting the ummah.

He expressed hope that the event, first held in 1961, would remain a unifying platform for Muslims worldwide.

The 65th MTHQA saw participation from 71 contestants representing 49 countries.

Winners in the recitation and memorisation categories each received RM40,000, jewellery from YAPEIM, and additional prizes.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and other dignitaries attended the ceremony, reinforcing national support for Quranic initiatives. – Bernama