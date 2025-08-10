Thousands rally at Dataran Merdeka in Solidarity with Gaza

KUALA LUMPUR: Approximately 2,000 people from various backgrounds united at Dataran Merdeka yesterday for the Malaysia Bangkit Untuk Gaza rally.

The event demonstrated solidarity with Palestinians amid ongoing conflicts in Gaza.

Participants marched from three key locations: Masjid Negara, Masjid Jamek Sultan Abdul Samad, and Kompleks Sogo.

They converged in front of the Sultan Abdul Samad Building before proceeding to Dataran Merdeka.

Heavy rain at 4 pm failed to dampen spirits as attendees donned Palestinian-flag mufflers and chanted slogans like “Bebaskan Palestin” and “Undur Israel dari Gaza.”

The rally resumed at 5 pm with cultural performances and speeches.

A pantomime by Palestinian children and songs highlighted the programme before Maghrib prayers were held collectively.

The Humanity 4 Gaza Secretariat organised the event, involving 20 NGOs nationwide.

Dang Wangi police chief ACP Affendy Sulaiman confirmed 400 officers managed security and traffic with Kuala Lumpur City Hall.

“Over 2,000 attended peacefully by 8.30 pm,“ he stated. – Bernama