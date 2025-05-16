DPMs Ahmad Zahid and Fadillah extend Teachers’ Day greetings

KUALA LUMPUR: The two Deputy Prime Ministers took to social media to extend their Teachers’ Day greetings today, expressing appreciation and gratitude to all educators in the country.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi emphasised that every success achieved today cannot be separated from the contributions of teachers who patiently guided students from the early stages of learning and instilled understanding of life’s values.

“They are noble individuals who tirelessly impart knowledge and shape the character of future generations.

“I believe the strength of our national education system lies not only in policies and frameworks, but also in the dedication of teachers who educate with heart, guide with compassion, and build the future of our nation’s children with sincerity,” said Ahmad Zahid, who is also the Minister of Rural and Regional Development, in a Facebook post.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof also extended his gratitude to educators who, without complaint, have sacrificed time and energy in fulfilling the noble duty of educating the nation’s youth.

Fadillah, who is also the Minister of Energy Transition and Water Transformation, said this year’s Teachers’ Day theme, “Teachers Driving Education Reform”, highlights the strategic role of teachers as key movers in the transformation of the education system.

“Teachers are not merely transmitters of knowledge, but agents of change who shape policy, pedagogy, and learning culture towards a more progressive direction. Deepest appreciation goes to our teachers for their commitment, sincerity, dedication and excellence in guiding students to become outstanding, virtuous individuals and proud citizens of the nation.

“Thank you to every individual called ‘teacher’. May you continue to serve the nation and its people. Your contributions will always be remembered,” he said in his Facebook post, which also featured several verses from a poem by Ghazali Lateh.

The national-level 54th Teachers’ Day celebration for 2025 is being held in Kuching.