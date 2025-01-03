KUALA LUMPUR: Deputy Prime Ministers Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof have extended Ramadan greetings to all Muslims nationwide, who will begin fasting tomorrow.

In a Facebook message, Ahmad Zahid said Ramadan is a month filled with blessings and mercy that provides an opportunity to strengthen bonds of love and brotherhood.

“May this Ramadan be a platform for us to increase our good deeds, enhance compassion towards one another and create a more harmonious and prosperous society,” he said.

Fadillah, in a separate Facebook post, encouraged Muslims to intensify acts of worship and charitable acts while minimising food wastage in line with the spirit of Ramadan.

“Wasting food diminishes the blessings of Ramadan. What is thrown away could have been given to others, yielding rewards and benefits,” he said, urging the public to practice moderation in spending and contribute to those less fortunate.

“Reduce wastage, buy according to necessity and increase distribution or donations as part of the ‘zero waste’ effort,” he said.