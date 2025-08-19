Dr Akmal, Hilman to be charged in court soon - AGC

KUALA LUMPUR: Merlimau assemblyman Datuk Dr Muhammad Akmal Salleh and Gombak Setia assemblyman Muhammad Hilman Idham will be charged in court soon, according to the Attorney General’s Office (AGC).

The AGC in a statement today announced that based on the evidence and statements obtained, the department has decided to file charges under Section 505(b) of the Penal Code (Act 574) against Dr Akmal and Muhammad Hilman Idham.

“This department has examined the investigation papers submitted by the Royal Malaysia Police regarding the statements made by Dr Akmal on the Facebook page “Akmal Saleh” and Muhammad Hilman via the TikTok platform “alfah.channel.tv”.

“The statements made by the individuals were found to have threatened public order or constituted improper use of network facilities or network services,“ the statement said.

The same statement informed that charges will also be made against Chandrasegaran Subramaniam and Siti Hajar Aflah Sharuddin, in relation to the statements uploaded on the TikTok accounts “cikguchandra3” and “SHA_Abrienda” respectively.

“Siti Hajar will also be charged under Act 574 while Chandrasegaran will be charged under Section 233(1)(a) of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1988 (Act 588).

“All charges will be presented at the Magistrate’s Court with local jurisdiction in the near future,“ the AGC said.

Meanwhile, Attorney-General Tan Sri Mohd Dusuki Mokhtar, when contacted, informed that Akmal Salleh will be charged at a Magistrate’s Court in Penang in the near future.

“YB Akmal will be charged depending on his whereabouts,“ he said.

Meanwhile, Akmal Salleh in a post on his Facebook page stated that he is currently performing Umrah in Makkah and will return to the country to face charges on Friday at the Bukit Mertajam Magistrate’s Court.

Based on a review of the court system, Muhammad Hilman’s case will be mentioned tomorrow before Magistrate Amira Abd Aziz, at the Criminal Magistrate’s Court here.

Chandrasegaran will also be charged tomorrow at the Sessions Court in Shah Alam before Judge Nor Hasniah Ab Razak. – Bernama