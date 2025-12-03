Dr Wan Azizah joins Ramadan bubur lambuk distribution initiative

KAJANG: The Prime Minister’s wife, Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, joined in with personnel and volunteers involved in the ‘Bubur Lambuk Semarakkan Ramadan Bersama Dunkin’ programme here today.

She also helped in preparing the bubur lambuk, stirring the porridge in all three large cauldrons.

“Praise be to Allah, in this blessed month of Ramadan, we can organise such a programme.

“I am also pleased to share that a fresh stock of dates for distribution has just arrived from Abu Dhabi on this 11th day of Ramadan,” she said at the event held at the Yayasan Food Bank Malaysia (YFBM) office here today.

Meanwhile, YFBM chief executive officer Johan Halid said a total of 1,500 food packs containing bubur lambuk, donuts, and date packs were distributed to several selected locations, including MRT Ampang Park, Terminal Putrajaya Sentral, LRT Taman Jaya, and Flat Taman Impian Ehsan.

Meanwhile, Golden Donut Sdn Bhd chief operating officer Jesrina Liew said this was the second year the company had collaborated with YFBM in carrying out its corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative during Ramadan.

“We’re reaching out to the public by contributing RM2 from every ‘Ramadan Raya Combo’ purchase to YFBM to support those in need through this programme.

“Our target is to raise a minimum of RM60,000, but even if we don’t reach it, we have already provided YFBM with the full amount in advance to ensure this CSR initiative runs smoothly, as we sincerely want to assist the less fortunate during this holy month,” she told reporters at the programme launch at the YFBM office today.