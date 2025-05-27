Dr Wan Azizah, leaders’ spouses visit ASEAN exhibition

KUALA LUMPUR: Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, wife of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, on Tuesday hosted a tour to an exhibition, held in conjunction with the 46th ASEAN Summit, for spouses of ASEAN leaders and ministers.

Present were Philippine First Lady Louise Araneta-Marcos; Le Thi Bich Tran, spouse of Vietnam’s Prime Minister; and Loo Tze Lui, spouse of Singapore’s Prime Minister.

Also participating in the programme were Raja Datin Seri Salbiah Tengku Nujumuddin, spouse of Malaysia’s Foreign Minister; Joy Balakrishnan, spouse of Singapore’s Foreign Minister; Datin Dr Rohamini Sibin, spouse of Malaysia’s Deputy Foreign Minister; and Deputy Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Dr Noraini Ahmad.

They spent about 90-minute at the exhibition, checking out various Malaysian-made products and displays such as batik, songket, handicrafts, lifestyle brands, agricultural produce and technological innovations.

The programme was part of a special itinerary arranged for the spouses of ASEAN leaders attending the summit, held at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre.

Themed “The Heritech Malaysia” - a portmanteau of heritage and technology - the exhibition features 36 booths and 25 exhibitors from local companies and various industries.

The exhibition aimed to highlight Malaysia’s cultural diversity and the creativity of local entrepreneurs in producing high-quality products with global appeal.

During the visit, the guests participated in a batik painting activity and watched a cultural performance by the Orang Asli community.

They also tried on the traditional Tempok headgear, a ceremonial accessory unique to the indigenous community, and later enjoyed light refreshment.

ASEAN comprises 10 member states: Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam.

Malaysia, as the Chair of ASEAN for 2025 under the theme “Inclusivity and Sustainability”, is hosting the 46th ASEAN Summit.