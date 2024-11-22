Dr Wan Azizah proposes setting up of ‘cat houses’

KUALA LUMPUR: Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail has proposed the creation of “cat houses” to cater to the welfare of stray cats, especially in low-cost housing areas.

The Bandar Tun Razak Member of Parliament said these “cat houses” could offer services such as vaccinations, neutering treatments and cat adoption services.

“In Bandar Tun Razak, we have many stray cats that are abandoned everywhere... this initiative (the cat houses) can contribute to a more compassionate and responsible society,” she said.

She said this at the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Persatuan Rakan Kucing Malaysia (PRKM) and Pet Universe here today.

The MoU aims to raise awareness about cat welfare and encourage responsible pet ownership within the community.

Dr Wan Azizah, who is also the wife of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, urged government agencies, private companies, non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and the community to work together to improve the welfare standards of pets in Malaysia by establishing these “cat houses”.