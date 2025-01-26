KUALA LUMPUR: More non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and the private sector should provide schooling aid for children from less affordable families to help ease the financial burden of their parents, said Bandar Tun Razak Member of Parliament Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

Dr Wan Azizah, who is Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s wife, said such an effort by doing so, they could prevent the issue of students from dropping out of school due to financial problems.

“Our country is developing a variety of education, especially AI (artificial intelligence) and digital, so by having our children educated in those fields, (there is no loss) if we invest now.

“(In the long term) we have the manpower and skills so that the people who invest can (benefit)...this is a win-win situation for everyone,“ she said.

Dr Wan Azizah said this when met by reporters after handing over contributions under the Back to School Programme and a special contribution totalling RM115,000 to 23 Parents and Teachers Associations (PTA) of schools in the Bandar Tun Razak parliamentary constituency for 2025 here today.

A total of 1,000 secondary and primary students in the parliamentary constituency received school bags donated by MyPrihatin Foundation as well as uniform vouchers worth RM100 from Amanah Iktiar Malaysia, Tenaga Nasional Berhad and Yayasan Gerbang Bandar Tun Razak.

Earlier in his speech, Dr Wan Azizah thanked all the donors for their generosity of donors, adding their contributions would help to ensure the welfare and well-being of the people, in line with the MADANI framework.

She said the prime minister is a person who cares a lot about education and is very sensitive and concerned about the less affordable people with various initiatives focusing on education and social welfare being implemented by the government.

“Education is an important ticket to change a life, so instil a love for knowledge in oneself and (advice) for parents, give full encouragement and support for children to continue their studies to the highest level,“ she said.