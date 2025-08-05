Dr Wan Azizah visits fire victims in Bandar Tun Razak

KUALA LUMPUR: Bandar Tun Razak Member of Parliament Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail today visited seven families affected by a recent fire in her constituency through the Ziarah Kasih MADANI programme.

Dr Wan Azizah, who is also the Prime Minister’s wife, handed over cash contributions from the Bandar Tun Razak Parliamentary Office and the Cheras and Bandar Tun Razak Social Welfare Department (JKM), as well as essential supplies from the Federal Territories Islamic Religious Council.

“We hope these contributions will help ease the burden of those affected by the unfortunate incident,” she said after presenting the aid at the temporary relief centre at Dewan Serbaguna Bandar Tun Razak here today.

Also present were the Prime Minister’s political secretary Datuk Azman Abidin and Kuala Lumpur JKM director Che Samsuzuki Che Noh.

The families were relocated to the centre after their homes were destroyed in a fire at Lorong Mewah 3, Bandar Tun Razak on Sunday night.

Meanwhile, Azman said efforts were being made to secure housing for the affected families in newly completed units under Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) in the Bandar Tun Razak area.

“We estimate it will take about one to two weeks to obtain the DBKL homes, so the families will not have to remain in the temporary centre for too long, and their children can continue attending school. God willing, we are doing our best to ensure their comfort,” he said.

One of the fire victims, Junainah Ismail, 47, who works with the Federal Territories Department of Statistics, expressed her gratitude to Dr Wan Azizah and all agencies involved for visiting.

“I feel relieved knowing there are people who care about our situation. I hope the authorities will help us secure a new home soon,” she said.