Drastic rise in number of flood victims in Kelantan, Terengganu

KUALA LUMPUR: The number of flood victims, especially in the East Coast states of Kelantan and Terengganu, rose sharply this morning.

In KELANTAN, the number of flood victims has surged to 29,023 compared to 21,568 who were housed in temporary relief centres (PPS) as of 8 pm. last night.

According to the Disaster Info Portal of the Social Welfare Department, Pasir Mas recorded the highest number of evacuees with 11,698 people in 40 PPS, followed by Tanah Merah with 3,224 (22 PPS), and Kuala Krai with 2,826 in 25 PPS.

Other affected areas include Pasir Puteh with 2,757 victims in 16 PPS, Tumpat with 2,405 (seven PPS), Kota Bharu 2,157 (17 PPS), Bachok 1,433( six PPS), Machang 1,750 (12 PPS), and Jeli with 773 evacuees in six PPS.

Meanwhile, the flood situation in TERENGGANU has also worsened, with the number of evacuees increasing to 8,215 compared to 3,768 as of 8 pm yesterday.

The State Disaster Management Committee Secretariat reported that the worst-hit district, Besut, recorded 3,205 victims from 838 families sheltered at 51 PPS, while Hulu Terengganu recorded 2,039 victims (713 families) in 32 PPS.

In Setiu, 2,022 victims (577 families) are at 28 PPS, Kemaman has 503 victims (141 families) in 14 PPS, Dungun reports 344 victims (102 families) in five PPS, and Marang has 102 victims (27 families) in two PPS.

Water levels at 13 river stations across the state have exceeded the danger level, including Sungai Setiu at Kampung Besut, Setiu; Sungai Besut at Jambatan Jerteh, Besut; Sungai Dungun at Kuala Jengai, Dungun; Sungai Berang at Kampung Menerong, Hulu Terengganu; and Sungai Kemaman at Jambatan Air Putih, Kemaman.

In the north of the peninsula, KEDAH has also recorded an increase in flood victims, with 569 evacuees from 197 families as of 8 am.compared to 52 from 16 families last night.