Man found dead in Tapah ravine classified as murder by police

TAPAH: Police have classified the death of a man found in a ravine in Kampung Batu 23, Jalan Pahang near Tapah as murder.

The victim suffered multiple injuries from a blunt object, according to autopsy results.

Tapah district police chief Supt Johari Yahya said the autopsy, conducted at Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital’s forensics unit in Ipoh, revealed bruises and abrasions on the victim’s head, face, chest, back, and hands.

“The cause of death was multiple blunt trauma from being hit with a blunt weapon,“ he stated.

The body was discovered in a prone position under a 15-metre embankment by the roadside. The victim was wearing a white T-shirt and black shorts.

Authorities have taken fingerprints to confirm the deceased’s identity.

The case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

Police are working to identify a suspect and urge anyone with information to contact Tapah district police headquarters at 05-4011222 or visit the nearest police station. - Bernama