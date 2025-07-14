KTMB launches KITS Style SuperApp for seamless digital transport

KUALA LUMPUR: Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) has unveiled the KITS Style SuperApp, transforming its Integrated Ticketing System into a comprehensive Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS) platform.

The upgrade aims to streamline public transport while integrating daily lifestyle needs within a fully digital ecosystem.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke highlighted the app’s multifunctionality, stating, “KITS Style offers a variety of services, such as purchasing ETS, KTM Komuter and Shuttle Tebrau tickets, booking flights and hotels, paying utility bills, renewing vehicle insurance, transferring money, shopping online and planning trips via the KITS AI Journey Planner.”

The system, initially launched in August 2020, now evolves beyond ticketing to become a one-stop digital solution.

Developed through a cost-neutral partnership with ManagePay Systems Berhad (MPay), the app exemplifies public-private collaboration.

Loke noted, “This is a good example of a government agency leveraging strategic collaboration with the private sector to implement complex digital projects that bring huge benefits to the people.”

KTMB is also set to introduce the KITS Style Mastercard Prepaid Card in September, the first open-loop transit card in Malaysia and ASEAN issued by a rail operator.

The virtual card is already accessible via the app, enabling secure cross-border travel and payments. - Bernama