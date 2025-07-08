Driver arrested for road rage, kicking car in Gelang Patah

JOHOR BAHRU: A driver was arrested following a road rage incident in Gelang Patah where he allegedly kicked a car and made an offensive gesture after a collision. The altercation occurred on Saturday evening, prompting police intervention.

Iskandar Puteri police chief ACP M. Kumarasan confirmed the incident, stating that the suspect’s car had rear-ended the victim’s vehicle at around 8.37 pm. An argument broke out between the two parties before the situation escalated.

“The suspect then kicked the car of the complainant, who is a 24-year-old local man, and flashed the middle finger at him,“ Kumarasan said. The victim later lodged a police report, leading to the arrest of the 20-year-old suspect the same day.

Initial screenings revealed that the suspect tested positive for drugs, though he has no prior criminal record. Authorities have remanded him for four days starting Monday for further investigation.

The case is being probed under Section 427 of the Penal Code for mischief and causing damage, Section 14 of the Minor Offences Act 1955 for abusive behaviour, and Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 for drug consumption. If convicted, the suspect could face imprisonment, a fine, or both.

A 20-second video of the incident, showing the suspect kicking the car door and challenging the driver, went viral on the Facebook page ‘JBTALKS.’ The footage also captured the suspect being arrested by three police officers. - Bernama