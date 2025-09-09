Drowned siblings laid to rest in Port Dickson under police guard

PORT DICKSON: The remains of two siblings who drowned in Sungai Tanjung Agas were laid to rest at the Maqbarah Salimah Cemetery in Taman Intan Perdana.

The eight-year-old girl and six-year-old boy received funeral arrangements handled by the Negeri Sembilan Islamic Religious Affairs Department.

Police personnel accompanied a suspect believed to be the children’s father during the funeral while he remained in a car under tight guard.

Port Dickson police chief Maslan Udin and religious affairs officers were present alongside several local residents at the cemetery.

Negeri Sembilan police chief Datuk Alzafny Ahmad confirmed the state Syariah High Court had ruled the children were Muslims prior to the burial.

Police received public information about a Nissan car sliding into Sungai Tanjung Agas with the children inside on September 4.

Investigations determined the Shah Alam siblings drowned after being trapped inside the submerged vehicle.

A 46-year-old man believed to be the father and his 41-year-old girlfriend were remanded for seven days from September 5.

The case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

An individual at the cemetery named Ade Mos expressed deep sadness over the loss of the two siblings.

He described the children as cheerful and eloquent despite knowing the family for only one week.

“They asked many questions about fish names when we went fishing together,“ he recalled.

Their brief connection left a deep and lasting impression on him during their short acquaintance. – Bernama