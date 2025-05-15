KUALA LUMPUR: Compliance with the Medicine Price Display Order is showing positive progress, with many private healthcare facilities in the capital and several states beginning to adopt the government’s initiative.

Bernama checks in Kuala Lumpur and states found that healthcare facilities and pharmacies are in the process of preparing price lists for medicines, although they require some time to implement the measure.

In Kuala Lumpur, Dr Theiva Amirta of Peters Polyclinic and Surgery said the clinic is working on a medicine price list but needs more time to update it before it can be displayed publicly.

“We don’t always buy the same medicines. Sometimes when a particular supply runs out, we have to get a different one of higher quality. So we need to continuously update the price list,” she told Bernama today.

She also suggested that enforcement of the regulation, which came into effect on May 1, be placed under the Ministry of Health (MOH), which has a better understanding of the medical field.

Natasha Adila, a staff member at Asia Clinic, said the clinic needs time to display medicine prices, adding that the move helps patients make comparisons, though it may have a slightly negative impact on private clinics.

In Perlis, a pharmacy worker who only wished to be known as Su, 34, said her pharmacy has already implemented price displays to help customers make informed choices before purchasing the medicine they need.

“We’ve put price tags on the medicines so customers can see for themselves and make decisions based on their affordability. This definitely helps them,” she said.

The initiative was also welcomed by 60-year-old grandmother of eight, Salhah Ismail from Sabah, who said the move is a great help in planning her medication expenses.

In Kelantan, retired civil servant Abidin Abdullah, 65, noted that with medical costs rising, the government’s initiative is very helpful, especially for middle- and lower-income groups seeking affordable medication.

The initiative to display medicine prices at private healthcare facilities and community pharmacies took effect on May 1, in line with the MADANI Government’s commitment to price transparency through the Medicine Price Transparency Mechanism (MKHU).

This implementation ensures that the public can make informed choices by knowing, comparing and selecting the best prices when planning their medicine expenses.