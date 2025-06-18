PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today expressed deep concern over the rising trend of drug and vape abuse among youths, particularly Malay youths.

Anwar said the issue is escalating and requires a comprehensive solution involving various approaches, including counselling and ‘dakwah’ (religious outreach).

He said the matter was also discussed during the Cabinet meeting earlier this morning, reflecting the seriousness of the threat to the nation’s future.

“Please discuss and find solutions, whatever methods or resources needed. Is counselling required? Is dakwah necessary? Because this issue has remained unresolved for decades,” he said in his speech at the Malaysia MADANI Nationhood Seminar themed ‘Teachers as Catalysts for National Patriotism’ here today.

Anwar pointed out that while the issue also affects other communities, statistics indicate that it is more prevalent among Malay youths, and urged the government and society to act collectively and comprehensively to curb a problem that threatens to destroy the future of the younger generation.

Professor Emeritus Datuk Dr Nik Safiah Karim, a mentor to the Prime Minister, was also present as a special guest panelist.

Also in attendance were Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri bin Abu Bakar, Akademi Kenegaraan Malaysia (AKM) director-general Datuk Dr. Roslan Hussin and Putrajaya Corporation (PPj) president Datuk Fadlun Mak Ujud.

Anwar said social issues such as drug abuse and corruption, which have tarnished the nation, have prompted him to take a firm stance in governance.

“That is why I hope you understand why I sometimes adopt a rather tough approach. But when we take action to clean up the country, to reject corruption, there is silence. Why are people like this?” he said.

Earlier, Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil, in a press conference after today’s Cabinet meeting, said a special meeting will be convened soon to discuss measures to curb the sale of prohibited substances, including drug-laced vape liquids, especially those sold online.

Fahmi, who is also the spokesperson for the MADANI Government, said the meeting will involve the communications, health; and domestic trade and cost of living ministries.

Fahmi said the outcomes of the discussion will be presented to the Cabinet for further action, including enforcement against individuals selling banned substances and online platforms facilitating such sales.

Today’s seminar gathered over 1,000 educators, including retired teachers, educators from Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya, as well as trainee teachers from Teacher Education Institutes (IPG).

The seminar aims to honour the contributions and sacrifices of educators, while enhancing their understanding of government policies, particularly the Malaysia MADANI framework in the context of education.

Its main objective is to cultivate educators who understand and embrace their roles and responsibilities in building a holistic and united nation.