MUAR: A senior citizen was arrested after the police found more than two kilogrammes of drugs, comprising syabu and heroin, at his house in Sungai Abong here yesterday.

Muar district police ACP Raiz Mukhliz Azman Aziz, in a statement today, said the 61-year-old man, who had previous records, also tested positive for drugs.

He said the suspect is on remand until Jan 20 for investigation under Section 39B and 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.