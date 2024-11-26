Drunk driver charged with causing couple’s death in Pasir Gudang

JOHOR BAHRU: A man pleaded not guilty in the Magistrate’s Court today to two charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, causing the deaths of a married couple in Pasir Gudang on Nov 16.

Nageshvaran Sangaram, 34, is accused of driving a Proton Alza with a blood alcohol level of 170 milligrammes per 100 millilitres, exceeding the legal limit, resulting in the death of motorcyclist Linda Mohd A Aziz, and her husband Mohamad Redzwan Mohd Rudi.

The accident occurred at the traffic light intersection of Jalan Besar/Jalan Mesjid in Pasir Gudang town centre around 4.15 am.

He was charged under Section 44(1)(b) of the Road Transport Act 1987, which carries a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison and a fine of up to RM100,000 upon conviction.

The accused may also be banned from holding or obtaining a driving license for at least 10 years from the date of conviction.

Magistrate Nor Farhana Mohd Ishak granted bail of RM12,000 for both charges, with one surety, and ordered him to report to the Johor Jaya Police Station twice a month.

The court also ordered the suspension of his driving license and the surrender of his passport, pending the conclusion of the case.

Traffic prosecutor Insp. S Vikineswary appeared for the prosecution, while the accused was represented by lawyer K Sarawanakumar.

The court set Jan 14, 2025, for the next case mention.

On Nov 16, it was reported that a married couple, Mohamad Redzwan, 37, and Linda, 35, were killed when their Honda Vario motorcycle was struck by a multiple-purpose vehicle driven by a man under the influence of alcohol.

The couple are survived by five children, aged between three and 17, who are now cared for by their paternal grandparents.