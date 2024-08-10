Dungun FA football player dies in road accident

KUALA TERENGGANU: A Dungun FA amateur football player died when the motorcycle he was riding was involved in an accident at Kilometer 5, Jalan Dungun-Bukit Besi near Kampung Che Lijah, Dungun, last night.

The player, identified as Muhammad Aidi Kasim, 25, who was on his way to his workplace at Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) Bukit Besi died of severe injuries to his head and body during the 10.35pm accident.

Dungun police chief Supt Maizura Abdul Kadir said a Perodua Alza car driven by a 19-year-old male trader from the left side of the road is believed to have veered into the path of Muhammad Aidi who was riding a Honda RS150R motorcycle and collided head on.

After the collision, Muhammad Aidi who fell on the road was hit by a Perodua Myvi type vehicle driven by a 24-year-old man.

“The body was taken to the Dungun Hospital Forensic Unit for an autopsy,” he said in a statement today.

Maizura said the other two drivers were not injured while the case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.