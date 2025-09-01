Dungun MP’s car catches fire on highway, couple unharmed

A multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) belonging to Wan Hassan Mohd Ramli, the Dungun MP, was destroyed in a fire on the East Coast Highway Two (LPT2) near the Paka Toll Plaza.

The incident occurred around 12.15pm as the MP and his wife, Siti Zaliha Mohamad, were traveling from Kuantan to Dungun.

According to a report by Harian Metro, Wan Hassan noticed the vehicle’s engine was having problems and the “check engine” light came on.

He pulled over to the side of the road, and another driver who noticed smoke coming from the engine stopped to help.

Wan Hassan immediately contacted PLUS patrol for assistance.

Shortly after, the engine caught fire and the flames quickly spread.

He and his wife managed to get their valuable belongings and escape the vehicle unharmed.

The couple had been in Kuantan visiting a sick family member.

The Terengganu Fire and Rescue Department responded to an emergency call at 12.47pm.

Ten firefighters from the Kerteh Fire and Rescue Station were dispatched to the scene and had the fire completely extinguished by 1.25pm.

The cause of the fire and the total cost of damages are still under investigation.