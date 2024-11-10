Duo remanded seven days to assist probe into Felcra pensioner’s murder

SUNGAI PETANI: A contractor and his nephew have been remanded for seven days, beginning today, to assist in the investigation into the murder of retired Felcra officer Sabari Baharom last month.

The remand order for the duo, aged 38 and 26, was issued by Magistrate Anis Suraya Ahmad at the Sungai Petani Court Complex here today.

The remand order application was submitted by the Baling district police to facilitate further investigations under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

Earlier, a heavily escorted lorry transporting the suspects was seen entering the Sungai Petani Court Complex at 9.48 am and leaving about an hour later.

The two suspects, who were arrested on Sept 27, were previously held in remand until yesterday to assist in the investigation into the discovery of Sabari’s charred Proton Waja last month under Section 435 of the Penal Code.

Earlier reports stated that Sabari, 62, had been missing since Sept 4, with his Proton Waja car found burnt in Belantik, Sik on Sept 20.

Police confirmed that Sabari was thrown into Sungai Padang Terap, with his hands bound and mouth taped following the arrest of two men on Sept 27.

The search for Sabari ended on Oct 3 after a three-day operation along a 13-kilometre stretch of the river yielded no results.