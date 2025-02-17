KUALA LUMPUR: An e-hailing driver pleaded not guilty at the Selayang Magistrate’s Court today to a charge of making a statement that insulted Islam last year.

Lim Kim Teng, 70, was charged with making a statement that offended the religious feelings of Muslims at the Pasti Office in Gombak here at 8 pm on June 4, 2024.

The charge, framed under Section 298 of the Penal Code, carries a maximum jail sentence of one year or a fine or both, if convicted.

Magistrate Chai Guan Hook allowed the accused bail of RM6,000 with one surety and set March 21 for the case mention.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Ahmad Iqbal Azman appeared for the prosecution while the accused was represented by lawyer Haijan Omar.

Last year, a video believed to have been recorded by a foreign tourist went viral on social media, showing an e-hailing driver allegedly making derogatory remarks about Islam during a conversation with the tourist while providing his service.