E-hailing driver charged with physical sexual assault on stepdaughter

KUALA LUMPUR: An e-hailing driver pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to committing physical sexual assault on his 11-year and 10-month-old stepdaughter.

The 37-year-old man is accused of committing the act on the girl in an apartment unit in Bandar Sri Permaisuri, Cheras at noon last Oct 19.

The charge, under Section 14 (a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017 provides imprisonment for up to 20 years and is liable with whipping, upon conviction.

Judge Azrul Darus allowed him bail of RM8,000 with one surety and also ordered him to surrender his passport to the court, report himself at a police station once a month and not intimidate witnesses.

The court set Dec 2 for mention.

Meanwhile, Deputy Public Prosecutor (TPR) Atiqa Nazihah Azmi told the court that if bail is allowed, the accused should not be allowed to stay in the same house as the victim, surrender his passport to the court and report himself to a police station.

Lawyer K. Narandra, from the National Legal Aid Foundation, representing the accused, requested bail of about R5,000.

“My client will stay at his brother’s house in Putrajaya and the victim will be sent to a boarding school. The accused will be bailed by his wife who is also the victim’s mother,” he said, adding that the accused has three children, including two stepchildren.