E-health services expand to rural NADI centres via MCMC-MOH collaboration

PAPAR: The Ministry of Communications, through the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), is partnering with the Ministry of Health (MOH) to introduce e-health services at National Information Dissemination Centres (NADI), particularly targeting over 700 rural locations nationwide.

Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil highlighted that the collaboration includes telehealth services and drone-assisted medication delivery from NADI centres to nearby clinics, depending on logistical feasibility.

“This initiative has started here, and we plan to expand it nationwide to ease healthcare burdens in remote areas,” he said after attending the Community Day at NADI Kampung Langkuas Kinarut.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad endorsed the effort, noting its potential to bridge healthcare gaps.

“Telehealth at NADI centres means patients can access screenings without traveling to clinics,” he added.

Fahmi explained that drone deliveries are currently in the pilot phase, following a demonstration in Tawau witnessed by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“Connectivity mapping between NADI centres and clinics is underway, though drone operations require inter-agency coordination,” he said.

Internet speed remains critical, with some NADI centres operating at 100 Mbps and others at 1 Gbps.

“We’re upgrading speeds and conducting joint training for MOH and NADI staff to optimise telehealth,” Fahmi noted.

The initial rollout prioritises Sabah and Sarawak, where rural impact is highest.

Dzulkefly emphasised the initiative’s role in managing chronic and communicable diseases. “NADI centres will bring healthcare closer to communities, reducing clinic visits for basic services,” he said. – Bernama