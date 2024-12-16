KUALA LUMPUR: Proton’s first electric vehicle (EV), the e.MAS 7, will be the official car for Malaysia’s ASEAN Chairmanship in 2025, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim unveiled today.

He said Malaysia hopes to set an example in this region in promoting the development of EV, emphasising that it is a direct visible extension of the country’s net zero commitment.

“In the near future, I am also happy to see that this car will be built in Malaysia in Tanjung Malim, hence uplifting Malaysian vendors through the transfer of new technologies and skills associated with EV,“ he said at the grand launch of e.MAS 7, here today.

Present were Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz, Minister of Transport Anthony Loke and Minister of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad.

Anwar who is also Finance Minister, said the selection of e.MAS 7 as the official car for ASEAN meetings next year also signifies the government’s support for the production of the country’s first electric car by Proton.

He noted that as a national carmaker, Proton should leverage its role in the local automotive industry and the EV project.

“The National Automotive Policy 2020 should be a reference by Proton in producing this model later in the country,“ he said.

Anwar said that it is incumbent on companies that operate in the automotive industry not just to sell vehicles, but also to provide opportunities for investment and employment via the setting up of a holistic ecosystem.

“But your challenge and our challenge too, is the supply side. We must ensure that you have the capacity and a clear policy to encourage local production and support local industries and local vendors, including the Bumiputera,“ he said.

Anwar also expressed confidence that with the development of Automotive High-Tech Valley (AHTV) in Tanjung Malim, Perak, more local vendors will be involved with the production of not only Proton cars but also other brands.

“This would be a shining example of the networking opportunities and economic cooperation that has existed between China and Malaysia for over 50 years, and I commend both parties for their creativity and diligence in making the partnership a success,“ he said.

Anwar said that today, more than 75 per cent of the energy consumed in Asia comes from hydrocarbons and demand is projected to double by 2030, noting that Malaysia must balance demand with security, affordability and sustainability.

Under the Responsible Transition (RT) initiative, he said Malaysia enhances its competitiveness by reducing its fossil fuel dependencies and nurturing growth in green mobility, renewable energy, and energy storage solutions.

“Our projections indicate this could yield investment opportunities as high as RM1.3 trillion by 2050, and an additional contribution of RM220 billion to the Malaysian gross domestic product (GDP) and generate over 300,000 job opportunities,“ he said.

At the same event, Proton’s strategic partner, Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co Ltd (Geely) handed over RM1 million contribution to the Ihsan MADANI Fund for the recent flood victims.