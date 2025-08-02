EAIC backs 13MP focus on integrity and governance reforms

PUTRAJAYA: The Enforcement Agency Integrity Commission (EAIC) has welcomed the government’s strong focus on integrity, abuse of power, and financial leakage in the 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP). The commission highlighted its alignment with these goals as a key oversight body for enforcement agencies.

EAIC chairman Tan Sri Dr Ismail Bakar praised the government’s commitment to transparent and accountable governance, calling it crucial for restoring public confidence in national institutions. He quoted Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, stating, “Sometimes what damages the people’s trust is not simply misconduct, but failure to act when injustice occurs.”

Ismail stressed that fostering integrity is a shared responsibility across all sectors, including the private sector and civil society. “A culture of integrity must be implemented at all levels to maintain public trust in institutions,“ he said in a statement.

The EAIC also endorsed the proposed Malaysian Ombudsman as a timely step in institutional reforms. “This initiative will enhance checks and balances in public service delivery and address citizen complaints more effectively,“ Ismail added.

The 13MP’s governance improvements aim to elevate Malaysia’s position in global indices, targeting top-25 in the Corruption Perception Index (CPI) and top-12 in the IMD World Competitiveness Yearbook. Key measures include the National Anti-Corruption Strategy 2024-2028 and a CPI Special Task Force to tackle corruption systematically.

Fiscal reforms under the plan aim to reduce the deficit below 3% and cap national debt at 60% of GDP. The Integrity Unit’s role will also expand, using behavioural insights to cultivate ethical practices among civil servants. - Bernama